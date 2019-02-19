Utah ranks 1st among the best states to raise a family because of college prices—here are the other 9

All parents want the best for their children, but some may have a slight advantage when it comes to actually providing it because of the place they call home.

A new study conducted by MoneyRates.com found stark difference between the conditions each state provides for raising children when it comes to factors such as children's safety and happiness as well as education quality.

States were also evaluated based on their affordability, in terms of both general cost-of-living expenses and college prices, and access to kid-friendly amenities, such as libraries.

Below are the 10 states that rose to the top when all those factors were weighed and provide the best all-around environment for nurturing growing children and enabling them to reach their full potential: