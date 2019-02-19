'Panic buying' likely to drive stock market higher in the near term

Stocks could get a short-term boost as fear of missing out on gains leads more investors to plow more money into the U.S. equity market, analysts said.

The S&P 500 rose more than 2 percent last week, posting its seventh weekly gain in the last eight. The surge in stocks comes as investors increasingly bet China and the U.S. will strike a trade deal in the near future. It also follows the Federal Reserve signaling it will be patient in tightening monetary policy.

"It seems a 'panic buying' mood, with purchases by investors who had been lagging the broader market, has strengthened," Masanari Takada, a cross-asset strategist at Nomura, said in a note Monday. "Systematic trend followers that had temporarily suspended buying after the weak US retail sales print have also been compelled to follow the market by adding fresh longs."