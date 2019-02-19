U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Hawaii water pollution dispute

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider limiting the scope of a landmark law aimed at curbing water pollution in a dispute pitting an environmental group against local authorities in Hawaii over a wastewater treatment plant.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal by Maui County of a lower court ruling last year siding with the Hawaii Wildlife Fund in its 2012 lawsuit accusing local officials of violating the 1972 Clean Water Act.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)