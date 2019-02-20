Justin Uhart, a 27-year-old loan officer and survivor of the Las Vegas shooting, won $120,000 on CNBC's "Deal or No Deal," which aired on Wednesday. Uhart's six-figure winnings is nearly double the U.S. median household income — and he knows exactly how he's going to use it.

After eliminating several briefcases with low amounts of money, Uhart thought to himself, "Don't screw this up. Don't screw this up." And every time another low amount was knocked off the board, Uhart tried to fine-tune his strategy. "You can't practice for it," he says, "but I was trying to do the stats in my head."

Then, as soon as Uhart's idle Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith came on stage, followed by his very close friend Jan Lambourne, "all my strategy went out the window," he says.

"I was just caught up in the moment. I can't believe I cried on TV. I never cry at all, so crying on TV in front of millions of people is just like, 'Ah!' It's one of those things."

Having Lambourne by his side was both an uplifting and emotional moment for Uhart. The two were forever bonded by the tragic shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 people, when Uhart ran into the crowd and ultimately saved Lambourne's life.