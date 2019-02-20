Stocks in Asia poised to trade higher; yuan jumps

Also on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. is requesting that China keep the yuan stable as part of the trade deal.

The move would be aimed at mediating any effort by the Chinese to devalue the yuan to counter American tariffs, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg News. The Trump administration has insisted that moves to devalue the yuan to buoy Chinese exports would be countered with additional or more severe American tariffs, sources told Bloomberg News.

The report sent the offshore Chinese yuan on a path of strong gains. It last traded at 6.7436 against the greenback, after seeing levels above 6.78 yesterday.

"We are not surprised the US government has made such a request. But the request flies in the face of another US demand for a more market‑driven (offshore Chinese yuan)," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

"As we have spelled out frequently, the fundamentals are pushing (the offshore Chinese yuan) weaker, not stronger. China's current account surplus has collapsed to only 0.4% of GDP in 2018 and interest rate spreads have narrowed," Capurso said.

The Australian dollar also saw strong gains, last trading at $0.7165 after bouncing from lows below $0.712 yesterday.

"Unsurprisingly, what is good for (the offshore Chinese yuan) is also good for (the Australian dollar) given the strong trade links between China and Australia," Capurso said.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.529 after seeing highs around 97 yesterday. The Japanese yen traded at 110.58 against the dollar after seeing lows above 110.7 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Thomas Franck contributed to this report.