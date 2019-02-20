If you want to speed that tax refund along, the process to do so begins long before you get in front of your CPA.

That's because having the right information when you file could make the difference between having your return processed in a timely fashion and grappling with delays.

The IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 days, but erroneous and incomplete returns could hold up the process.

Head off the slowdown and get on your tax preparer's good side by having your paperwork ready to go.

"Mid-February to early March is a good time to make an appointment and review the information you're giving your accountant," said Portia Rose, CPA and senior tax manager at Mazars USA.

Here are five steps you can take to smooth the process.