Manchester City's owners buy stake in third-tier Chinese soccer club

The parent company of English Premier League champions Manchester City announced Wednesday that it has added a seventh soccer club to its growing stable.

Partnering with Chinese robotic AI company UBTECH and China Sports Capital, City Football Group (CFG) has jointly purchased China League Two side Sichuan Jiuniu FC.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of City Football Group. China is an extremely important football market, which we have been focused on for some time," Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of CFG, said in a statement.

Based in Chengdu, the third-tier Sichuan Jiuniu FC has only existed since 2006 and play their home games at the 27,000-capacity Chengdu Longquanyi Football Stadium. However, the average attendance for a home fixture has been far below that number and the team won just 6 of 28 games last season.

Soriano said Sichuan Jiuniu FC will be art the core of improving soccer in China.

"We believe strongly in the future of football in China. We are making a long-term, sustainable commitment to grow and develop Sichuan Jiuniu FC and to nurture Chinese footballing talent. These objectives are equally important," Soriano added.

In addition to Manchester City, CFG also owns MLS side New York City FC, Australia's Melbourne City, Uruguay's Club Atletico Torque, a joint majority stake in Spanish club Girona and a minority stake in Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos.