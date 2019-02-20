President Donald Trump is encouraging "threats and violence against journalists at home and abroad," the publisher of The New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger, said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement was released by the newspaper shortly after the president published a post on Twitter referring to the Times as the "enemy of the people."

"The phrase 'enemy of the people' is not just false, it's dangerous," wrote Sulzberger, who was tapped to lead the paper last year and whose family has controlled the paper since the 19th century. "It has an ugly history of being wielded by dictators and tyrants who sought to control public information. And it is particularly reckless coming from someone whose office gives him broad powers to fight or imprison the nation's enemies."

Sulzberger's comments and Trump's tweet come days after Egyptian officials detained and then expelled a noted New York Times reporter in the country.

The president has long referred to the media as the enemy of the people but has largely refrained from designating particular outlets as such. He has often declared the Times, as well as CNN, NBC News, and other companies "fake news." He said last year that he would take a "strong look at our country's libel laws."