Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discount narrows amid stronger deals

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on Wednesday, helped by stronger buying interests in the Singapore physical market, while the front-month time spread narrowed its contango structure. The benchmark gasoil cash differentials <GO10-SIN-DIF> narrowed their discounts to 36 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of 42 cents a barrel on Tuesday. The March/April spread narrowed by 2 cents to a discount of 10 cents a barrel on Wednesday. In a contango market structure, where prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, holders of physical barrels tend to store the product for selling them later to secure higher prices. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content fell for the second straight session on Wednesday to $14.84 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, down from $15.42 per barrel a day earlier. Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks dropped to $13.64 a barrel over Dubai crude, compared with $14.32 a barrel on Tuesday. Cash discounts for jet fuel <JET-SIN-DIF> remained unchanged at 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday.

FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) rose 1.5 percent from a week ago to 2.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 18, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Middle distillate stocks in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged about 1.9 million barrels so far in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. This compares with a weekly average of 2.8 million barrels in 2018. - The build of 35,000 barrels in the week to Monday takes Fujairah middle distillate stocks to their highest level in three months. - Compared with year-ago levels, the weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 5 percent lower.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Six gasoil deals, no jet fuel trade. - Lukoil sold 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Trafigura for March 18-22 loading at a discount of 35 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - Winson Oil sold 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Total for March 18-22 loading at a discount of 35 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Winson for March 8-12 loading at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Winson sold 250,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Trafigura for March 7-11 loading at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold 155,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 7-11 loading at a discount of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Trafigura sold 150,000 barrels of 2500ppm gasoil to ENOC for March 12-16 loading at a discount of $2.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click

OTHER NEWS - Oil prices slipped away from 2019 highs on Wednesday, with surging U.S. supply and slowing economic growth tempering upward pressure from supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and from Washington's sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. - Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday that investing in India is a priority for the company, and it expects the country's oil demand to rise to 8.2 million barrels per day by 2040. - Iran's exports of crude oil were higher than expected in January and are at least holding steady this month, according to tanker data and industry sources, as some customers have increased purchases due to waivers from U.S. sanctions. - U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise 84,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March to a record of about 8.4 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.38 -0.53 -0.67 78.91

<GO-SIN>

GO 0.5 Diff -2.50 0.12 -4.58 -2.62

<GO-SIN-DIF>

Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.64 -0.63 -0.79 79.27

<GO25-SIN>

GO 0.25 Diff -2.23 0.04 -1.76 -2.27

<GO25-SIN-DIF>

Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 79.83 -0.49 -0.61 80.32

<GO005-SIN>

GO 0.05 Diff -1.05 0.17 -13.93 -1.22

<GO005-SIN-DIF>

Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.52 -0.59 -0.73 81.11

<GO10-SIN>

GO 0.001 Diff -0.36 0.06 -14.29 -0.42

<GO10-SIN-DIF>

Spot Jet/Kero 79.37 -0.74 -0.92 80.11

<JET-SIN>

Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.00 0.00 -0.30

<JET-SIN-DIF>

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)