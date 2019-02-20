UPDATE 1-Ecuador inks $4.2 billion financing deal with IMF -Moreno

(Adds context)

QUITO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ecuador has reached a $4.2 billion staff-level financing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Lenin Moreno said on Wednesday, as the Andean country grapples with a large fiscal deficit and heavy external debt.

The country will also receive $6 billion in loans from multilateral institutions including the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the CAF Andean development bank, Moreno said in a message broadcast on national television and radio.

Ecuador's sovereign bonds surged last week after the IMF confirmed it was engaged in formal talks with Moreno over a possible financial arrangement. Staff-level agreements between the IMF and member countries are subject to approval by the Washington-based lender's executive board.

The OPEC nation's debt grew under former leftist President Rafael Correa. Moreno earned Correa's support during the 2017 election campaign, but has implemented more market-friendly economic policies since taking office. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler Editing by Sandra Maler)