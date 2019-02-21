Barclays swings back to profit in 2018, sets aside nearly $200 million for Brexit

Barclays reported a full-year net profit of £1.4 billion ($1.82 billion) for 2018 on Thursday, swinging back to profit from 2017 losses.
In 2017, the British bank posted a significant loss of £1.92 billion, after it was hit by a one-off £901 million charge on U.S. deferred tax assets.
Here are some other takeaways from Barclays' 2018 results:
- The bank reported its 2018 core capital ratio at 13.2 percent, unchanged from the previous year.
- Group profit before tax increased 20 percent to £5.7 billion
- Earnings per share excluding litigation and conduct for the full year was 21.9 pence.
Barclays also set aside a Brexit provision of £150 million in its 2018 results.
"In the fourth-quarter, we took a special impairment charge of £150 million, given the uncertainty around Brexit. We think that was a prudent and proper thing to do in the fourth quarter," Jes Staley, chief executive officer of Barclays told CNBC Thursday.
"There is a lot of uncertainty out there. What is important for Barclays is we are a British bank and we are staying committed to the U.K."