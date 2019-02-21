'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan on success: 'You're defined by what you say no to'

You might think that actor Michael B. Jordan measures his success by roles, like playing Erik Killmonger in Oscar-nominated "Black Panther." But you'd be wrong.

"Everybody has their own ... method or strategy to become successful. Everybody has their own version of success," Jordan tells CNBC Make It. "I think for me, it's always been you're defined by what you say no to."

"You can't do everything. You have to be selective. You want to build your brand in a very prestigious way, that's what I'm going for."

At just 32, Jordan has an impressive list of achievements, including a 2018 Emmy nomination for his leading role in HBO's "Fahrenheit 451" and a number of noteworthy awards for his starring role in last year's blockbuster hit "Black Panther," which is up for Best Picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Off-screen, Jordan has various projects, like Las' Lap, a Manhattan rum bar he co-owns. He also has a partnership with Bacardi rum and even co-directed "The Angel's Share," a digital short ad for the brand's premium collection, last year.