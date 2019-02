Recommended by: Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

This management book demonstrates how leaders can assess and lead the "tribes" that exist within a corporation to increase productivity and growth. It has become an essential tool for managers looking to identify unique characteristics that they may not have been aware of before.

As a leader, Hsieh hopes to bring company culture to the next level. This is not only evident in what he reads but in what he inquires about as well. Hsieh looks to perfect company culture by asking applicants questions such as "On a scale of one to 10, how weird are you?" during an interview.

In an interview with USA Today, Hsieh said that the book helped him because it "codifies a lot of what we've been doing instinctively and provides a great framework for all companies."