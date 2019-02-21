Domino's shares sink 6% after missing on earnings, revenue

Domino's shares sank 6 percent Thursday after the pizza chain disappointed investors with weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue.

"Our long-game approach, driven by fundamentals and the finest franchisee base in QSR across the globe, continues to pace the industry – and we are excited to execute our global strategy in 2019 and beyond," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.62, adjusted, vs. $2.69 expected

Revenue: $1.08 billion vs. $1.10 billion expected

The pizza chain reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $111.6 million, or $2.62 per share, up from $93.3 million, or $2.09 per share a year earlier. The company attributed the increase to a lower tax rate resulting from tax reform legislation in 2017.

Excluding items, Domino's earned $2.62 per share, missing the $2.69 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 21 percent to $1.08 billion, but still missed Wall Street's expectations of $1.10 billion. Higher U.S. franchise royalties and fee revenues, as well as higher sales at company-owned stores in the U.S., contributed to the revenue increase. However, negative impacts from foreign currency resulted in a decline in international franchise royalties and fees.

The company also missed analysts' estimates for same-store sales. Domino's reported U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.6 percent, but Wall Street expected sales at domestic restaurants open longer than a year to grow by 6.9 percent. The company also saw international same-stores growth of 2.4 percent, falling short of estimates of 4.1 percent.

During the quarter, the company opened a net 560 stores, with a net 125 new U.S. locations. Domino's has been expanding rapidly in order to decrease delivery times and allow drivers to earn more tips, a strategy that the company calls "fortressing." During 2018, it surpassed 10,000 international locations.

The company does not release forecasts for quarterly or annual earnings, but it did reaffirm its outlook for the next three to five years. It expects global retail sales growth of 8 to 12 percent and U.S. same-store sales growth between 3 to 6 percent.

Domino's also announced Thursday it is raising its quarterly dividend by 18 percent to 65 cents.