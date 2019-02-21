EA's Apex is crushing Fortnite. Here's what that means for video game stocks

Five experts on what Apex Legends means for video game stocks 49 Mins Ago | 03:47

In a surprise release, Electronic Arts launched its battle royale game Apex Legends earlier this month.

Within a week of its launch, its total player count topped 25 million.

That runaway success is reflected in the performance of the video game stocks. While EA is up 6 percent this month, Activision Blizzard has tumbled 10 percent and Take-Two Interactive has plummeted 16 percent.

Five experts weigh in on what this means for EA and the rest of the space: