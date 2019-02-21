Greece's finance chief says it's on track with reforms and will unlock fresh EU cash

Greece's government is adamant that much-needed reforms will soon be completed so that the country can unlock fresh funding from the European Union.

Greece, after a savage financial crisis that threatened the rest of the region in 2015, is no longer under a bailout program but as part of a deal it signed last year it needs to implement some new measures in exchange for some debt relief. This agreement says that Athens will receive the profits that regional central banks make when they Greek sovereign bonds — these are known as SMP-ANFA profits — and would allow the country to invest back into its economy.

However, European officials have previously told CNBC that the Greek government is behind schedule and is at risk of not getting this money next month, when euro zone finance ministers meet to decide on the disbursement.

However, Greece's Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told CNBC Wednesday that the reforms will be ready by March 11 and an upcoming report on Greece's progress — which European creditors are preparing — will be positive.

"There's still some (work) to be done to just pass legislation that has been agreed by the time of the Eurogroup (meeting of euro zone finance ministers) of (March 11). So the report will be favorable, it will say that we've done all this stuff. There are one or two things that have to pass through Parliament, but they are agreed legislation so it's a formality till the 11th of March Eurogroup," Tsakalotos told CNBC in Athens.