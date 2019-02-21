Rapper Killer Mike says he'd love to have lunch with this surprising billionaire

He's an award-winning rapper, activist and entrepreneur, but Killer Mike is also known for his being outspoken about social issues.

In fact, that reputation is what landed him his Netflix series, "Trigger Warning."

While he's earned millions in his career thusfar, the successful entrepreneur, who owns a chain of barbershops in Atlanta with his wife called The SWAG Shop, has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

To stay at the top of his game, he says he constantly seeks advice from the super successful. That's why he says he'd love to sit down with billionaire media mogul Ted Turner.

"I'd like to sit with Ted Turner and have lunch with him at Ted's and eat a bison burger and just ask him, 'Man, you know, what gave you the belief to do it?'" he tells CNBC Make It. "To build Turner Broadcasting System and to build CNN. What gave you the belief to single-handedly rebound the bison population in America? Was it just so that you could eat bison burgers?"