Rapper Killer Mike says he'd love to have lunch with this surprising billionaire

Killer Mike wants to have lunch with this surprising billionaire   

He's an award-winning rapper, activist and entrepreneur, but Killer Mike is also known for his being outspoken about social issues.

In fact, that reputation is what landed him his Netflix series, "Trigger Warning."

While he's earned millions in his career thusfar, the successful entrepreneur, who owns a chain of barbershops in Atlanta with his wife called The SWAG Shop, has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

To stay at the top of his game, he says he constantly seeks advice from the super successful. That's why he says he'd love to sit down with billionaire media mogul Ted Turner.

"I'd like to sit with Ted Turner and have lunch with him at Ted's and eat a bison burger and just ask him, 'Man, you know, what gave you the belief to do it?'" he tells CNBC Make It. "To build Turner Broadcasting System and to build CNN. What gave you the belief to single-handedly rebound the bison population in America? Was it just so that you could eat bison burgers?"

As a native of Atlanta, Georgia, the rapper explains that Turner "is a person in my city who has owned teams and who had streets named from him. He's a white man with a crazy mustache who wanted to win, you know, yachting cups, and we all kind of followed him adventurously through television."

According to Forbes, Turner has an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion. Much of his wealth comes from transforming his late father's advertising firm into Turner Broadcasting System and later launching CNN. In 1996, he sold Turner Broadcasting to Time Warner for a reported $7.3 billion in stock.

Turner is also America's second-largest individual landowner, with roughly 2 million acres, including ranches in Argentina. He also own 51,000 bison.

The 80-year old entrepreneur, who was once the owner of the Atlanta Braves, is also a well-known philanthropist and part of the Giving Pledge. The campaign was created by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates to encourage wealthy individuals to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

"He's always been good to my community," says Killer Mike. "So, if I could talk to anybody about business, you know, and sit down with someone that's living, it would be Ted Turner."

The rapper says he would also love to have a conversation with the late entrepreneur Herman Russell, who was once the most successful black developer in the southeast region of the U.S. "He helped build parts of my neighborhood."

The rapper says he has plans to build generational wealth for his family, and adds, "I search for people who are successful. I search for things and ways that are successful and I try to emulate them."

