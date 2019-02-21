These 15 people have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony–here's who could achieve EGOT status next

Sunday night, one Oscar nominee will have the chance — well, two chances — to become the 16th member of a very exclusive club, whose cost of membership demands winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Only 15 people have ever achieved "EGOT" status: winning all four major annual American entertainment awards, which honor outstanding achievements across television, music, film and theater. But American composer Marc Shaiman could become the next person to earn this accolade with his nominations for Best Original Score for "Mary Poppins Returns" and Best Original Song for "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from the same film.

Winning the "grand slam" of show business is a hard feat. Shaiman has been close to nabbing the elusive title of EGOT winner before, having been nominated for an Oscar five times previously for his songwriting in "Sleepless in Seattle" and "South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut," and for his original scores of "The American President," "The First Wives Club" and "Patch Adams."

Shaiman's route toward EGOT glory began in 1992 when he won an Emmy as part of the writing team behind Billy Crystal's performances at the 64th annual Academy Awards. But it was his work creating the music and co-writing the lyrics to the Broadway musical adaptation of the John Waters film "Hairspray" that earned him both a Tony for Best Original Score and a Grammy as a producer of the musical's cast album.

None of the 15 people who've earned an EGOT have won the awards in the acronym's order, and two have won only the daytime Emmy, not the primetime Emmy award, as actor Philip Michael Thomas intended when he coined the term while pursuing his own EGOT collection in 1984, according to People.

Composer Richard Rogers was the first to achieve EGOT status in 1962 with his Emmy for the original music he composed for television's "Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years," starting a tradition of composers being among the most frequent kinds of entertainment professionals to win all four awards. Actors and producers have also historically been better positioned to complete an EGOT collection.

Last year alone, three people joined the EGOT club: John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice, who each nabbed an Emmy in 2018 to cap off their quartet of awards.

The full list of EGOT winners are listed below in the order in which they achieved such status.