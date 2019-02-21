UPDATE 1-Trump administration ends California talks on auto emissions -White House

House@ (Adds details on California demands, background on rules)

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has ended talks with California over federal plans to roll back fuel economy rules designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"The administration is moving forward to finalize a rule later this year with the goal of promoting safer, cleaner and more affordable vehicles," the statement said.

California and 19 other U.S. states have demanded the Trump administration abandon a proposal that it made in August to freeze fuel efficiency standards after 2020 and take away California's ability to impose stricter emissions rules.

On Wednesday a government official had said federal officials decided to end negotiations with California over the Trump administration's plans, but offered no further details on the end of the talks and it was not immediately clear at that time when an announcement would be made.

General Motors, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles generate most of their global profits from large pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States. All three automakers have already discontinued or planned to drop small and medium sedans from their lineups to focus on trucks and SUVs.

The Obama-era rules to rules to require automakers to roughly double average fuel efficiency by 2025 were one of that administrations most significant climate policy actions. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Chris Sanders; Writing by Meredith Mazzilli Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)