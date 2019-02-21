SpaceX powering Israeli spacecraft in first privately-funded moon mission

An Israeli spacecraft powered by SpaceX rockets will be launched late Thursday in the world's first privately-funded moon mission.

The spacecraft, named Beresheet — the Hebrew word for "genesis" — will be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 8:45 p.m. ET, powered by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Around 30 minutes after being launched out of the atmosphere, the spacecraft will separate from the rocket.

Beresheet is projected to land on the moon on April 11 after travelling 4 million miles, making it the longest journey to the moon in history.

The spacecraft cost around $100 million to construct — a fraction of the billions spent by governments in similar projects, and the lowest-budget probe ever to be deployed to the moon. Its landing would see Israel become the fourth country in history to reach the moon, after Russia, the U.S., and China.