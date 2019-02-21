Spike Lee learned a crucial career lesson from his Oscar snub in 1990

Lee, who was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2015, continued, saying, "If I was a musician, I would say the same thing about the Grammys or the Tonys or any of those organizations that give out awards."

He feels the success of "BlacKkKlansman" has prompted a "reassessment of my body of work." In an interview with GQ, Lee reveals that the script for his latest film came to him via Jordan Peele.

"No one should have to think long and hard why Jordan Peele asked me to do this," he explains. "He's seen my body of work. It's simple. He's seen my body of work! I knew he had a list. I don't know who else was on the list. But I did not find it strange that, 'Oh, my God! Jordan Peele is asking me to do this?!' I mean, I knew why he wanted to."

"BlacKkKlansman," which was developed by Focus Features, is the first movie that Lee had done with a major studio in more than 10 years. In its first weekend at the box office the film exceeded expectations, grossing close to $11 million.

The 61-year-old director, who considers the film to be just another "Spike Lee Joint," tells The Washington Post that he also believes the timing of the film, and its subject matter — a black cop who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan — played a crucial role in its success.

"Timing is everything, and on this film, the stars were in alignment," says Lee. "I don't think I tried any harder on this film than others, but there are certain things when you put a film out, when you put a piece of art out in the universe, you have no control after that."

Lee, who joined an Oscars boycott three years ago after activist April Reign started the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, credits Reign and former Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs with helping to diversify the award show nominations. He says there's still a long way to go when it comes to bringing true change and diversity to Hollywood.

"The long game is the gatekeepers," says Lee. "These are individuals, a select few, who have quarterly meetings and decide what we're making and we're not making."

He adds that if people of color and women are not in those rooms "then you don't really have a say, because you're not in the room to put your hand up, throw a chair or say, 'What are we doing?'"

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins worked at Oprah's Harpo Films—but it was a job at Banana Republic that launched his film career