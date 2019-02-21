Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Hormel, Apple, Nike, Domino's Pizza & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Hormel – The food producer matched estimates with quarterly profit of 44 cents per share, but the maker of Spam, Dinty Moore, and other food brands saw revenue come up slightly short of Street forecasts. Separately, Hormel said PepsiCo would pay $465 million in cash for its CytoSport. Hormel had announced that deal earlier this week, but had not disclosed the purchase price for the Muscle Milk maker at that time.

Apple, Goldman Sachs – Apple and Goldman plan to launch a credit card paired with new iPhone features in the next few weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nike – Nike shares are under pressure after Duke basketball player Zion Williamson was injured after his Nike shoe split during a game.

Wendy's – The restaurant chain beat forecasts by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 16 cents per share. Revenue was short of forecasts, however, and a comparable-restaurant sales gain of 1.4 percent was shy of the 1.8 percent expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Domino's Pizza – The pizza chain fell 7 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.62 per share. Revenue was also shy of estimates. U.S. comparable-restaurant sales were up 5.6 percent, compared to Refinitiv's consensus estimate of a 6.3 percent increase. Separately, Domino's announced an 18 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to 65 cents per share.

Newmont Mining – The mining company earned an adjusted 40 cents per share for its latest quarter, 15 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Gold production was up 8 percent versus a year earlier.

Norwegian Cruise Line – The cruise line operator beat estimates by 6 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 85 cents per share. Revenue came up slightly short of expectations. Norwegian also forecast current-quarter and full-year profit above current consensus.

Bunge – The grain processor earned an adjusted 8 cents per share for its latest quarter, below the consensus estimate of 20 cents a share. Revenue also missed forecasts, with results impacted by a reduction in soybean inventories.

Foot Locker – Foot Locker announced a 10 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to 38 cents per share, and the athletic apparel and footwear retailer unveiled a new $1.2 billion stock buyback program.

Barclays – Barclays reported a lower-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, but investors were cheered by a 15 percent profit in the investment bank unit.

Johnson & Johnson – J&J received subpoenas from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Officials want documents related to the safety of its talc-related products.

Cheesecake Factory – Cheesecake Factory reported adjusted quarterly profit of 60 cents per share, missing Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents a share. The restaurant chain's revenue also came up short of estimates, although its 1.9 percent increase in comparable-restaurant sales was higher than the consensus estimate of a 1.1 percent rise.

Navient — Hedge fund Canyon Capital has withdrawn its bid to buy the student loan servicer, in which it has a 10 percent stake. Canyon will instead launch a proxy fight with the goal of putting a slate of candidates on Navient's board. Navient had turned down a $12.50 per share takeover bid earlier this week.

Agilent Technologies – Agilent reported adjusted quarterly profit of 76 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. The medical device company's revenue also beat forecasts and Agilent nudged its full-year guidance higher.

Avis Budget – Avis Budget earned an adjusted 53 cents per share for its latest quarter, beating the 37 cents a share consensus estimate. The car rental company's revenue came in slightly above Wall Street forecasts, and the company said its revenue would increase in 2019 thanks to a rise in rental days.

Boston Beer – Boston Beer beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.84 per share, though the Sam Adams brewer saw revenue come in below Wall Street forecasts. Boston Beer did give an upbeat outlook for 2019, projecting an eight to 13 percent increase in shipments.

Jack In The Box – Jack In The Box reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.35 per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. The restaurant chain's revenue also came in above analysts' projections, however comparable-restaurant sales were down 0.1 percent during the quarter.