Stocks set for mixed open | Progress seen in trade talks | Nike's shoe mishap

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would "swiftly" pass a measure that would block President Donald Trump's national emergency order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, setting the stage for a fierce debate in the GOP-controlled Senate. (WSJ)

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is set to testify in a public hearing before lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled House next Wednesday, and the panel's chairman said Trump's business practices would be a focus of the testimony. (Reuters)

A federal judge in Washington ordered Roger Stone to appear in court today after the longtime Trump ally posted a photo on social media this weekend showing the judge next to crosshairs. Stone's lawyers apologized for the "improper photograph and comment." (Yahoo Finance)

Apple (AAPL) and Goldman Sachs (GS) plan to start issuing this spring a joint credit card paired with new iPhone features that will help users manage their money. The card will be rolled out to employees for testing in the next few weeks and officially launch later this year. (WSJ)

Samsung's new foldable smartphone is a "game-changer," but investors should not expect the new device to be a major contributor to the company's profits this year, according analysts. Samsung unveiled a flexible display prototype back in 2011. (CNBC)

Lyft plans to launch the roadshow for its initial public offering during the week of March 18, making it the first U.S. ride-hailing company to debut in the stock market. Lyft's larger rival Uber still needs several more weeks for its IPO preparations. (Reuters)

The vast majority of pedestrian crash avoidance systems in 11 small SUVs passed tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. But two models had some difficulties, the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander and the 2018-19 BMW X1. (CNBC)

Johnson & Johnson has received subpoenas from the Justice Department and the SEC related to litigation involving alleged asbestos contamination in its signature Baby Powder product line. The company said it intends to "cooperate fully" and "continue to defend" itself. (Reuters)

Duke freshman Zion Williamson, presumed No. 1 pick in the NBA, suffered a knee injury, when his Nike (NKE) sneaker blew apart, less than a minute into last night's big game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, with former President Barack Obama in attendance. (USA Today)



* Puma deletes poor-taste tweet about Williamson's Nike shoe mishap (USA Today)

"Empire" star Jussie Smollett, who told Chicago police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January, has been charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. He's expected to have a bond hearing today. (USA Today)

Pope Francis denounced a "plague of sexual abuses perpetrated by men of the church to the harm of minors," and called on Catholic bishops to "listen to the cry of the little ones who plead for justice," as he opened a four-day summit on preventing clerical sex abuse. (WSJ)