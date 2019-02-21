Retail

Uniqlo spring jacket's resemblance to Chairman Mao Zedong 'purely coincidental'

  • Uniqlo has a new spring jacket which has four large square pockets. Some have said it resembles the uniform worn by Mao Zedong.
  • A representative for Uniqlo told South China Morning Post that "any resemblance" is "purely coincidental."
  • Uniqlo is owned by Fast Retailing
Uniqlo says its new spring jacket was not inspired by Mao Zedong.
Corbis Historical | Getty Images | Uniqlo
Uniqlo's new spring jacket is loose fitting, made of light cotton, has four large square pockets and, some have said, bares too close a resemblance to the uniform generally worn by the former chairman of the Communist Party in China, Mao Zedong.

"Any resemblance that customers or people on the web have commented on is purely coincidental," Aldo Liguori, a representative for the clothing company, which is owned by Fast Retailing, told the "South China Morning Post." "That was never in our minds when we designed the item."

The arguable similarity of its new jacket and Mao's uniform were pointed out by Twitter users. Some argued it also evoked the clothing worn by North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

The jacket, which the company calls its "men u fatique jacket" comes in khaki, black and navy. It describes the jacket, which retails for $69.90 as an "iconic military jacket," that is part of its "progressive essentials" collection.

