Asia markets set to decline following US losses

Stocks in Asia were set to decline Friday morning following weak U.S. economic data overnight as officials from the Trump administration continue ongoing trade discussions with their Chinese counterparts.

Futures pointed to a lower open in Japan. Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,320, below the benchmark index's last close at 21,464.23.

In Australia, the ASX 200 slipped in early trade as the energy sector sold off 1.94 percent. Shares of oil stocks mostly declined: Oil Search fell 0.72 percent, Woodside Petroleum dropped 4.45 percent and Beach Energy slipped 0.5 percent. Santos, on the other hand, advanced 0.43 percent.

The Australian dollar traded at $0.7101 after moving wildly in the previous session, dropping from levels above $0.720.

"At first, (Australian dollar) traders were positively surprised by the labor market data that showed solid hiring at the start of the year," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said in a note.

According to Lien, "what really killed" the rally in the Australian dollar yesterday was a Reuters report that China was banning the import of Australian coal in the northern port of Dalian.

"Not only is this a big hit (2% of all Australian coal imports are destined for Dalian) for the industry but China is also getting tough on Australia after they banned Huawei from their 5G network last year," Lien said.