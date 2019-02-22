Asia Markets

Asia markets set to decline following US losses

  • Futures pointed to a decline for the Nikkei 225 in Japan.
  • Stocks in Australia slipped in early trade.
  • In overnight market action stateside, stocks fell after the release of a stream of disappointing U.S. economic data on Thursday.

Stocks in Asia were set to decline Friday morning following weak U.S. economic data overnight as officials from the Trump administration continue ongoing trade discussions with their Chinese counterparts.

Futures pointed to a lower open in Japan. Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,320, below the benchmark index's last close at 21,464.23.

In Australia, the ASX 200 slipped in early trade as the energy sector sold off 1.94 percent. Shares of oil stocks mostly declined: Oil Search fell 0.72 percent, Woodside Petroleum dropped 4.45 percent and Beach Energy slipped 0.5 percent. Santos, on the other hand, advanced 0.43 percent.

The Australian dollar traded at $0.7101 after moving wildly in the previous session, dropping from levels above $0.720.

"At first, (Australian dollar) traders were positively surprised by the labor market data that showed solid hiring at the start of the year," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said in a note.

According to Lien, "what really killed" the rally in the Australian dollar yesterday was a Reuters report that China was banning the import of Australian coal in the northern port of Dalian.

"Not only is this a big hit (2% of all Australian coal imports are destined for Dalian) for the industry but China is also getting tough on Australia after they banned Huawei from their 5G network last year," Lien said.

Weak US economic data

In overnight market action stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 103.81 points to close at 25,850.63 while the S&P 500 shed 0.35 percent to finish its trading day at 2,774.88. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4 percent to close at 7,459.71.

The declines on Wall Street came on the back of the release of a stream of disappointing U.S. economic data on Thursday.

Meanwhile, officials from China and the U.S. met again in Washington on Thursday. Reports on Thursday said Washington and Beijing have begun drawing up memorandums of understanding over trade.

The two economic powerhouses are attempting to strike a deal before a March 1 deadline, when additional tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. will go into effect. President Donald Trump, however, has said in recent days it was not a "magical date," raising speculation over the possibility of the deadline being extended.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.608 after seeing lows below 96.4 yesterday.

The Japanese yen changed hands at 110.66 against the dollar following a turbulent session yesterday which saw it swinging between highs and lows around 110.7.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Patti Domm contributed to this report.

