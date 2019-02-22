Microsoft says employers will look for these 3 skills as A.I. changes the workforce

There's no doubt that Artificial Intelligence is changing the workforce.

Four in five business leaders in Asia Pacific believe the burgeoning technology will transform the way their firms operate within the next three years, according to a new report from Microsoft and the International Data Corporation.

And yet, there's disconnect among the workforce.

As many as 15 percent of employees believe AI will have no impact on their jobs, the research found. Meanwhile, more than three-quarters (77 percent) expect their employer to help them develop skills to adapt to the changing environment.

That presents a troubling situation for workers, according to Microsoft's managing director for Singapore, Kevin Wo, who said that employees need to ensure they can respond to the changing work landscape.

"No longer is the responsibility only with the employer," Wo told CNBC Make It, noting that many businesses are slow to reskill staff. "The individual needs to take that on."