New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in human trafficking probe

The owner of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, is being criminally charged with soliciting prostitution at a spa in Florida, where surveillance video showed him receiving sexual services, police said Friday.

Kraft, 77, is one of more than two dozen people being charged in a police sting in Florida as part of a probe of human trafficking, authorities in Jupiter, Fla. said.

"He is one of the individuals. That would be Mr. Robert Kraft," a top police official said at a press conference.

"He is being charged with the same offense as the others, and that is soliciting another to commit prostitution," the official said.

"We're as equally stunned as anyone else," the official said, referring to Kraft's alleged crime.

Austin McAfee | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft listens to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speak to the media over various topics in the league leading up to Super Bowl LIII at the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019, in Atlanta, GA.

Kraft was not in custody, but an arrest warrant will be issued for him.

A local news site, citing police, said that Kraft is accused of soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., where an investigation had found women were being held there in "sexual servitude." Many of the woman at the spa were from China, and were not allowed to leave the premises, police said, according to TCPalm.com.

Kraft visited the spa twice after being driven there, cops said.

A spokesman for Kraft said, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

Police said evidence in the cases came from witnesses and also from body cameras worn by officer.

Cops did not say when Kraft visited the spa.

The Patriots owner earlier this month celebrated his team's record-tying sixth Super Bowl victory.

Forbes last year estimated that the Patriots were worth $3.8 billion, making them the second-most valuable NFL franchise, after the Dallas Cowboys.

