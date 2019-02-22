New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in human trafficking probe

The owner of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, is being criminally charged with soliciting prostitution at a spa in Florida, where surveillance video showed him receiving sexual services, police said Friday.

Kraft, 77, is one of more than two dozen people being charged in a police sting in Florida as part of a probe of human trafficking, authorities in Jupiter, Fla. said.

"He is one of the individuals. That would be Mr. Robert Kraft," a top police official said at a press conference.

"He is being charged with the same offense as the others, and that is soliciting another to commit prostitution," the official said.

"We're as equally stunned as anyone else," the official said, referring to Kraft's alleged crime.