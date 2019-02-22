Park ranger furloughed during the government shutdown wins $29.5 million lottery jackpot

While many federal employees are still recovering from the 35-day government shutdown, National Park Service employee Judith Smith is counting her blessings.

She's the winner of New Jersey's $29.5 million lottery prize, the largest Pick 6 jackpot since May 2004.

Smith, who was once furloughed from her job during the shutdown, purchased her ticket at Eddy's Wine and Liquors in Bayonne, New Jersey, just in time for the Dec. 17 drawing. A day after the drawing, NorthJersey.com reports that Smith sent her son, William, back to Eddy's after finding out that's where the winning ticket was purchased.

Using the self-check machine to scan the ticket, William says that's when he discovered that his mom did, in fact, win the lottery.

"It said 'file a claim, please see the clerk,' and I knew right away, something, more than $500," he told CNN affiliate WABC.