Acid truck spill kills 20 near Glencore Congo mine

KINSHASA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - About 20 people died on Wednesday when a truck carrying acid to Glencore's Mutanda Mine in Democratic Republic of Congo collided with two other vehicles, Glencore said on Friday.

The accident occurred in the evening about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the copper and cobalt mine in the southeast of the country.

The truck was owned by a logistics company contracted by the mine, Glencore said, without giving its name or any other details on whether those who died were all workers at its mine.

It said in an emailed statement to queries from Reuters that it "will continue to work with the logistics company and relevant government agencies, including the emergency services to provide support."

