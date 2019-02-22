TABLE-German economy stagnates q/q in Q4 2018

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the previous three months, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Friday in a detailed breakdown of data.

A breakdown of the data follows (percentage changes):

GERMAN GDP CHANGE Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018 vs Q3 2018 Q2 2018 GDP unch -0.2 Domestic consumption +0.6 -0.3 - Private consumption +0.2 -0.3 - Public consumption +1.6 -0.3 Gross investments -1.9 +4.5 - Gross capital investment +0.9 +0.4 - in machinery and equipment +0.7 unch - in construction +1.3 +0.7 Exports +0.7 -0.9 Imports +0.7 +1.3 CONTRIBUTION TO REAL GDP IN PCT Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018 vs POINTS Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Domestic consumption +0.4 -0.2 - Private consumption +0.1 -0.2 - Public consumption +0.3 -0.1 Gross investment -0.4 +0.9 - Gross capital investment +0.2 +0.1 - Equipment spending +0.1 unch - Construction spending +0.1 +0.1 - Inventories -0.6 +0.8 Domestic economy unch +0.7 Net foreign trade unch -0.9

