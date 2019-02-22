As with every entrepreneur, Blakely faced obstacles during her career, but as she tells Fast Company, she makes sure that she embraces each challenge and sees it as an opportunity to develop.

"The biggest hurdles for me as a woman in business were also my greatest strengths — and that was being underestimated."

"Many times in the journey, being underestimated made it harder for me to get the men and the manufacturing plans to take my ideas seriously or to even give me a chance — but it was also a real competitive advantage for me growing the company," she said.

"I continued to really embrace the 'being underestimated' as a woman and I've been able to stay true to the feminine principles in leadership and throughout growing Spanx."

As part of her business strategy, Blakely said she likes to connect with her consumers, so as a business, Spanx likes to look at it "through the lens of: How can it be better? Does it already exist? Let's create something she didn't know she needed and now she can't live without."

And this desire to embrace her feminine principles isn't just incorporated on a business level for Blakely. In 2006, the founder launched an eponymous foundation that aims to donate millions to charitable organizations, particularly those looking to empower women and girls.

The foundation has donated to the likes of the Malala Fund and the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy; and in 2013, Blakely became the first self-made female billionaire to sign the Giving Pledge, which saw the entrepreneur promise to contribute at least half of her wealth to charitable causes.

Watch Fast Company's interview with Sara Blakely on the topic here.

