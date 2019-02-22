Even in this early stage of the 2020 race, nearly all of President Donald Trump's would-be opponents have staked out their support for expanding health-care coverage.

But not all of their proposals are alike. And while many of the 2020 challengers say they want to implement some form of "Medicare for All" or "universal health care," worlds of difference emerge in the details of what exactly those phrases mean in practice.

Public support is just as variable, depending on how the policy is presented — and to whom.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll from January, for instance, found broad support for expanding the government health insurance program Medicare to include a buy-in option for ages 50 to 64. And an "optional" Medicare for All plan received nearly identical support. But Medicare for All by itself received a much slimmer 56 percent majority, and support sank when respondents were asked if they would oppose that plan even if it required most Americans to pay more in taxes.

No matter how the question is asked, the policy tends to resonate far more with Democrats than Republicans, recent polling shows. That fact doesn't appear to be lost on Trump, whose messaging in recent weeks has centered much more on what he describes as the evils of socialism than on reforming or improving U.S. health care.

Not all of the candidates have offered fleshed-out visions for health-care reform — some of the politicians expected to run for the White House are still officially in the exploratory phase of their campaigns, and others have only hinted at their presidential ambitions. But with Americans increasingly ranking health care as a top concern, expect the issue to become a central focus of the Democratic primaries on the road to the 2020 election.

Here's where the 2020 presidential contenders fall on the health-care reform spectrum: