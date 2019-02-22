Trump nominates Kelly Knight Craft as UN ambassador

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he intended to nominate Kelly Knight-Craft, the current U.S. envoy to Canada and a former businesswoman, to the vacant post of United Nations ambassador.

Posting on Twitter, the president said that Craft would do "an outstanding job representing our nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level."

If confirmed, Craft, a GOP donor and a Kentucky native, will fill the post vacated by former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. Craft became a front-runner for the position based on a recommendation by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Craft helped facilitate the high-stakes renegotiations of the trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada, and once served as a member of the US delegation to the UN General Assembly under President George W. Bush. She is also friends with McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

--Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this article.