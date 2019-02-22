Virgin Galactic astronauts describe 'surreal' spaceflight: 'The views are absolutely extraordinary'

Virgin Galactic sends its first test passenger to the edge of space 2 Hours Ago | 01:31

Virgin Galactic sent a test passenger on a spaceflight Friday for the first time ever, taking another large step toward sending paying customers to space.

Only hours after the flight on the vehicle owned by billionaire Richard Branson's company, the three crew members spoke to CNBC about their experience. The crew included chief astronaut trainer Beth Moses, chief pilot Dave Mackay and lead trainer pilot Michael "Sooch" Masucci, and it was the maiden spaceflight for all three of them.

Needless to say, their first impressions were dazzling.

"The Earth was so beautiful and so clear," Moses said. "It was sensationally intense."

Mackay stated: "It's the first time I've been in space and the views are absolutely extraordinary. It's an extraordinary experience."

And Masucci added that "it really was very surreal. What I really took away was how quiet it was ... I just took away the peacefulness."