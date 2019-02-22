ASMR: Why brands are increasingly using 'brain orgasms' in advertising

There are millions of ASMR videos on YouTube that have racked up billions of views. The bizarre videos often include someone whispering into a microphone and are said to give viewers a tingling, relaxing sensation.

ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. The term was first coined in 2010, but the popularity has exploded since then. Brands like IKEA, Dove, KFC and Lynx have all jumped on the bandwagon. Anheuser-Busch even created an ASMR Michelob Ultra ad for the Super Bowl this year.

Watch the video to learn about the Super Bowl ad, and find out why everyone from YouTube creators to brands want a piece of the money-making potential of ASMR.







