Boeing 767 cargo jet crashes near Houston airport with 3 people on board, the FAA says

A Boeing 767 cargo jet flying en route to Houston from Miami crashed Saturday afternoon near Houston's main airport with three people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Atlas Air Flight 3591 crashed into Trinity Bay, near Anahuac, Texas, shortly before 12:45 CT, the FAA said. The plane was operating for "Amazon Air," the company's cargo airline, according to Flightradar24, an airline tracking site. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Atlas Air also did not respond to a request for comment. Atlas Air is one of the cargo airlines that Amazon contracted to operate its air cargo line.

The flight lost radar and radio contact about 30 miles southeast of its destination, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, said the FAA.

"FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified," said FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford in a statement. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.