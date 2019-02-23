Airlines

Boeing 767 cargo jet crashes near Houston airport with 3 people on board, the FAA says

  • Atlas Air Flight 3591 crashed into Trinity Bay at 12:45 p.m. CT, the FAA says.
  • Three people were aboard the plane, says the FAA.
  • The Boeing 767 appeared to be flying for Amazon Air, according to Flightradar24, a plane-tracking site.
An Amazon-branded Boeing 767 freighter, nicknamed Amazon One, flies over Lake Washington during the Seattle Seafair Air Show on Aug. 5, 2016 in Seattle.
Getty Images
An Amazon-branded Boeing 767 freighter, nicknamed Amazon One, flies over Lake Washington during the Seattle Seafair Air Show on Aug. 5, 2016 in Seattle.

A Boeing 767 cargo jet flying en route to Houston from Miami crashed Saturday afternoon near Houston's main airport with three people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Atlas Air Flight 3591 crashed into Trinity Bay, near Anahuac, Texas, shortly before 12:45 CT, the FAA said. The plane was operating for "Amazon Air," the company's cargo airline, according to Flightradar24, an airline tracking site. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Atlas Air also did not respond to a request for comment. Atlas Air is one of the cargo airlines that Amazon contracted to operate its air cargo line.

The flight lost radar and radio contact about 30 miles southeast of its destination, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, said the FAA.

"FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified," said FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford in a statement. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AMZN
---
AAWW
---
BA
---