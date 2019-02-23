Berkshire Hathaway posts share loss of $15, 467 in Q4 2018, takes writedown on Kraft-Heinz holdings

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway released its fourth-quarter earnings on Saturday. Here's what Wall Street is expecting from the business giant:

Earnings: $3,349.04 per A share forecast by Refinitiv

Revenue: $48.4 billion expected

Berkshire's report comes after Kraft Heinz, one of the company's biggest holdings, wrote down more than $15 billion on two of its most well-known brands: Oscar Meyer and Kraft. Kraft Heinz also trimmed its dividend and disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating its accounting practices.

The news sent Kraft Heinz down about 30 percent and slashed the value of Berkshire's stake in the company by more than $4 billion.

It also led to Barclays analyst Jay Gelb to slash his earnings estimate on Berkshire in half. The analyst also said in a note to clients that Berkshire's quarterly numbers will likely be impacted by "substantial catastrophe losses for the global insurance industry" due to the wildfires in California last year and Hurricane Michael.

--CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this article.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.