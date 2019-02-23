Warren Buffett just released his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter — Read it here

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, released his annual shareholder letter on Saturday. The letter from the "Oracle of Omaha" has been required reading for investors for decades.
Below is the full text of Buffett's letter:
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, released his annual shareholder letter on Saturday. The letter from the "Oracle of Omaha" has been required reading for investors for decades.
Below is the full text of Buffett's letter:
Download the full letter here, and click here to review past letters. To review video of Berkshire's past annual meetings and other Buffett interviews go to CNBC's Warren Buffett Archive.