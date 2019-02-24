Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners and nominees for the 91st Academy Awards

After a long awards season, the big event is finally here — the 91st annual Academy Awards.

While some nominees have appeared as front runners in their categories — Rami Malek for best actor and Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor — others have been harder to predict. Namely, the biggest award of the night: best picture.

The race is tight between "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "A Star Is Born," "Vice" and "Roma."

While Malek and Ali have categorically dominated the awards circuit, three different films have taken home top prizes at other awards shows. "Roma" won at a BAFTA award, while "Green Book" took home the Golden Globe for best picture (drama) and "Bohemian Rhapsody" took the Globe for best picture (comedy or musical). But just because those films have won at other ceremonies doesn't mean they will take home the Oscar.

And the winners are...