Trump is right that the US risks losing the 5G race, Huawei chairman says

President Trump is right that the U.S. risks being left behind on 5G, Huawei's rotating chairman said on Sunday in Barcelona.

Speaking at a roundtable with media on Sunday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Guo Ping said he had noticed President Trump's tweets saying the U.S. should adopt 5G "as fast as possible" and the U.S. should not "block out" more advanced technologies

"I think his message is clear and correct," Guo said.

While Trump's tweets did not directly single out Huawei, it's likely he was referring to the company as U.S. officials weigh an executive order banning Huawei's 5G telecommunciations equipment. Huawei has been effectively left out of the U.S. market due to fears its technology will enable Chinese spying, a concern the company dismisses.

Other nations including Germany, the U.K. and New Zealand are also weighing bans on Huawei's 5G technology.