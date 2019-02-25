Amazon names former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi as new board member

Amazon announced on Thursday that former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi has been named to the company's board of directors. She will also join the Audit Committee of the Board, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Nooyi becomes the fifth female member of Amazon's 11-person board, following the appointment of Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer as a board member earlier this month.

Last year, Amazon pledged to include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints about the company's lack of diversity.

Nooyi served as Pepsi CEO from 2006 to 2018, and remained chairman until she stepped down from that role on Feb. 1.

Noori was awarded 549 shares of common stock as part of her appointment, which will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on May 15, 2020. Amazon shares closed at $1,633 per share on Monday.

Here's the full list of Amazon's board of directors:

Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO and Chairman)

Tom Alberg (Founder of Madrona Venture Group)

Rosalind Brewer (COO of Starbucks)

Jamie Gorelick (Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General and vice chair of Fannie Mae)

Daniel Huttenlocher (Founding Dean of Cornell Tech)

Judith McGrath (Former CEO of MTV Networks)

Jonathan Rubinstein (Former Apple executive and Palm CEO)

Thomas Ryder (Former CEO of The Reader's Digest Association)

Patricia Stonesifer (CEO of Martha's Table)

Wendell Weeks (CEO of Corning)

Indra Nooyi (Former CEO of Pepsi)