Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning amid trade optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a postponement of a closely-watched deadline on March 1.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4 percent and the Topix rose 0.48 percent in early trade. Shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, gained more than 0.6 percent.

South Korea's Kospi also added 0.16 percent. Australia's ASX 200 were 0.14 percent higher in morning trade.