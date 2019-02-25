Buffett confirms Berkshire Hathaway selling workers comp unit

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway is selling its Applied Underwriters workers compensation unit, the investor told CNBC's Becky Quick on Monday.

The sale of Applied Underwriters represents a rare divestment by Buffett. His corporate empire represents nearly 100 business in multiple sectors and Buffett does not usually seek to cash out after acquiring a company. Reuters first reported that Applied Underwriters may soon be sold.

San Francisco-based Applied Underwriters sits outside Berkshire Hathaway's insurance focus, making it a non-core asset Buffett wishes to shed, Reuters reported.

Applied Underwriters provides bundled workers compensation and other employment-related insurance products targeted to small and medium-sized businesses.

– Reuters contributed to this report.