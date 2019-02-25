Trading Nation

Chipmaker Intel has ripped higher, and one trader says it's heading back to record levels

Intel is cheap for a reason, investor says
Intel is cheap for a reason, investor says   

Intel is back in favor on Wall Street.

The stock ripped higher on Friday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the chipmaker, giving a boost to the stock and extending its gains on the year.

The firm said its bullish call was based on the company's permanent placement of Robert Swan as CEO, as well as a number of other fundamental developments, for its new price target of $64, a 21 percent rise from Friday's closing of $52.49.

Piper Jaffray's senior technical research analyst Craig Johnson, who's a fan of the semiconductor space, also believes the stock is heading to new highs. Johnson's charting reveals shares of Intel have maintained its uptrend over the past couple of years and are "setting up to retest the old highs at around $60."

"Usually when you get to the old highs in a market as strong as it is right now, you're going to push through," Johnson said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "You're going to push through, so we would be a buyer of the stock here and anticipate a retest of those highs."

Intel shares are less than 10 percent from its all-time high of $57.60 from last June.

Despite the vote of confidence from Morgan Stanley, Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners believes Intel looks more like a value trap. Tepper notes that while its data center business is a positive, fiercer competition is a major headwind.

"Intel is seeing weaker sales in those server chips and that's because all their competitors are eating their lunch," Tepper said on "Trading Nation" on Friday. "If they're not crushing it in the data center group I have very little interest in the computing side of the business, which makes up 53 percent of sales, so I'd be looking elsewhere."

Intel reported 13 percent revenue growth for fiscal 2018 with 20 percent growth in its data-centric businesses.


Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
INTC
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...