China's role in 5G 'much bigger' than Huawei, British spy chief says

Security agencies must work with governments to understand the opportunities and threats presented by Chinese technologies, the head of a British intelligence service said on Monday.

Speaking at a summit in Singapore, Jeremy Fleming, director of U.K. cybersecurity agency GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), said countries that qualified as "cyber powers" had a responsibility to protect their citizens from external threats.

"A nation is a cyber power if it is able to direct or influence the behavior of others in cyberspace … It has to be world class in safeguarding the cyberhealth of its citizens, businesses, and institutions — it must protect the digital homeland," he said.