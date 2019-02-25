The US government just made clear it's going to go after all tech from Chinese companies

Trade deal or no deal, the U.S. and China are still fighting for global power 1:56 PM ET Tue, 5 Feb 2019 | 05:18

The letter shows that U.S. officials will continue to fight against a full range of China-manufactured equipment, not just network equipment that would enable 5G connectivity.

The issue will likely heighten the debate between U.S. officials, who say China's tech companies work hand-in-hand with the Chinese government to create tech equipment that can be used offensively against the U.S., and Chinese officials and business leaders, who have said these accusations are mere protectionism by the U.S.

Huawei's inverters are used by residential, commercial and public utility customers. Huawei offers a full range of solar panel products in addition to the control systems, including the control systems and software to run and monitor power plants that process solar energy. Huawei's equipment has been adopted on a large scale by installations across Europe and, most recently, in Saudi Arabia.

In the U.S., there are a handful of industries that top DHS's list of "critical infrastructure" companies, and top among those are energy and electrical corporations and utilities. They are already earmarked for extra attention from intelligence officials, regulators and legislators through this designation.

Huawei has strongly denied these claims, with CEO Ren Zhengfei saying last week the company did not create so-called "backdoors" that would allow access to China's intelligence services:

"Absolutely not possible. And also, we never participate in espionage and we do not allow any of our employees to do any act like that. And we absolutely never install backdoors. Even if we were required by Chinese law, we would firmly reject that," Ren told CBS News.

Ren's daughter, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Vancouver in December on fraud charges involving alleged violations of Iran sanctions. The U.S. is seeking to extradite Meng, a request that will be heard in an Ottawa court in March.