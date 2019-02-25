Nokia CEO warns 5G implementation in Europe 'will be delayed'

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri warned that the implementation of next-generation 5G networks in Europe will be delayed due to spectrum issues and regulation.

"I think 5G will be delayed in Europe," Suri told CNBC's Karen Tso on Monday.

He made the comments at the 2019 Mobile World Congress, the biggest industry trade show of the year, where the advancement toward 5G standards has become one of the dominant topics.

Suri suggested Europe's execution of the new technology would lag behind peers like the U.S. and China, which are making major strides in the development of 5G.

Nokia's boss said the main reason European telecommunications players would fall behind was a lack of spectrum — the radio waves required for high-speed wireless networks — across the continent, as well as regulatory hurdles.

"Spectrum is available in some countries, not all," he said, adding that the market was "overregulated" and that "consolidation is not permitted."