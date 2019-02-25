Prosecutors in Florida say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution case

Florida prosecutors on Monday confirmed they will charge New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with soliciting prostitution and issue a warrant for his arrest.

Kraft, whose team won the Super Bowl earlier this month, faces a jail, a mandatory $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and a mandatory class on the dangers of human trafficking if convicted of the charges.

Police in Jupiter, Fla., last Friday revealed that they were lodging two counts of soliciting prostitution against the 77-year-old billionaire Kraft.

Kraft was one of 25 men accused by police of receiving sexual services for pay at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, where cops said they had been investigating possible human tracking of the women allegedly kept there by managers "in sexual servitude."

Kraft is not accused of human trafficking.

A spokesman for Kraft said last week,, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

Earlier Monday, the National Football League issued a statement about Kraft, who could face discipline from the league because of the allegation.