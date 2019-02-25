Suzy Welch: If you want to be successful, don't network—do this instead

"I know, 'Get out there and network,' is one of the most common pieces of advice given to job-seekers and career-builders," she says. "The idea is, you're supposed to attend everything, make small talk with anyone who's got a pulse, and, yep, plant a card into as many palms as possible."

But Welch urges job-seekers to consider how often they've actually gained a trusted contact or a promising lead this way. Probably not often — if ever. That's because "human beings help friends, not 'contacts.'"

Ignore the idea that you have to meet and connect with everyone. Instead, "focus your energy on forging authentic business relationships."

"They may be fewer in number," she says, "but they are far more effective." While this more focused approach may sound risky, the "commitment, structure and discipline" it requires pays off.

"I have a friend who started a PR business from scratch," she says. "At the outset, she scheduled three business lunches a week. But prospecting for leads wasn't the only thing on the menu. My friend asked about people's career dreams and talked a lot about the Philadelphia Eagles. If someone had a cold, she checked in on them a few days later."

Now, Welch says, that same friend's business is nine years old and bringing in over $5 million in revenue "because she played the long game."

"Giving a card or getting a card — that's just not how anything of substance gets done," explains Welch. "Don't bother. Don't network. Make friends instead."

