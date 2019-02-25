Warren Buffett released his widely anticipated annual shareholder letter on Saturday.

This year's iteration of the letter was full of interesting points — some of the highlights being a bearish stance on gold, looming cybersecurity risks, a veiled swipe on politics and long-term plans to continue acquiring businesses.

But what particularly stuck out was a riddle from none other than Abraham Lincoln (a.k.a. the "Ancient One," the "Rail Splitter," the "Great Emancipator," "Honest Abe") — and it stuck out less like a sore thumb and more like a green thumb.

"Abraham Lincoln once posed the question: 'If you call a dog's tail a leg, how many legs does it have?' and then answered his own query: 'Four, because calling a tail a leg doesn't make it one,'" Buffett writes.

He then cheekily adds: "Abe would have felt lonely on Wall Street."